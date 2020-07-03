$282.05 Million in Sales Expected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will post $282.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.29 million. Vereit posted sales of $312.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,465. Vereit has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

