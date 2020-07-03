-$3.74 EPS Expected for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report ($3.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.55). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 311.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.14) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.