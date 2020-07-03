$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $4.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $5.04 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.11.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.21. 5,877,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,990. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

