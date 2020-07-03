$40.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $40.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ooma reported sales of $37.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $162.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.10 million to $162.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $174.67 million, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $176.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,784 shares of company stock worth $500,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. 603,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.71.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit