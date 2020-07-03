$40.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $40.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ooma reported sales of $37.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $162.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.10 million to $162.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $174.67 million, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $176.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,784 shares of company stock worth $500,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. 603,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.71.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.