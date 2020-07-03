$474.99 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $474.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.97 million and the highest is $476.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $471.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,564. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.