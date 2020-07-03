$474.99 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $474.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.97 million and the highest is $476.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $471.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,564. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit