$593.10 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report sales of $593.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.21 million. Incyte reported sales of $529.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of INCY traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. 1,399,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,812. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,775 shares of company stock valued at $17,499,614. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

