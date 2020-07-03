$6.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.45 billion to $25.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.19.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.89. 6,324,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,423. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $492.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

