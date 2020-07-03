Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $314,066.45 and approximately $274,635.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 22,130,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

