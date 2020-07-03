Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.