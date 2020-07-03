AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) Trading Up 1%

AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.20, approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 22,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from AEGON NV/’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

