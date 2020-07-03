Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,264.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Aeon has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005475 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $7.86 million and $15,264.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00691000 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 297.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.

