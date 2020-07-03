Aeternity Trading Down 1.8% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, FCoin, Radar Relay and Binance. Aeternity has a total market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001099 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 360,308,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,487,720 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BigONE, CoinBene, Crex24, Kyber Network, IDAX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, HADAX, Binance, LATOKEN, FCoin, Zebpay, Koinex, Radar Relay, BitMart, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

