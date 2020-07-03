Aion (AION) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $42.60 million and $5.15 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 439,318,769 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, Koinex, Kucoin, IDEX, DragonEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

