ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CBH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 37,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,924. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

