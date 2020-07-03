Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.74), approximately 28,241 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($8.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 945 ($11.63) to GBX 935 ($11.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 748.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 967.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 million and a PE ratio of 24.57.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

