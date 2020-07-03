AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S (NYSE:AMH.PE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S (NYSE:AMH.PE) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.45, 4,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 47,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.