Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $8.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.81 and the lowest is $6.77. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $14.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $41.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.29 to $44.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $54.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.70 to $69.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,536.87.

GOOGL stock traded up $27.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,469.93. 2,823,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,353.87. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

