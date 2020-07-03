Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 180,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

