Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $15.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.68 billion to $16.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $19.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lear by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 824,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.88. 385,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.