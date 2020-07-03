Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce sales of $30.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.25 billion and the lowest is $29.52 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $138.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 billion to $143.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.60 billion to $174.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

GOOGL traded up $27.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,469.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,353.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

