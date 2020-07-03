Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $21.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.03 to $22.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $25.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.44.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,411 shares of company stock worth $78,280,448 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.19. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

