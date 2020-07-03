Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $21.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.03 to $22.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $25.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.44.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,411 shares of company stock worth $78,280,448 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.19. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit