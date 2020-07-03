Analysts Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $149.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $149.70 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $122.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.80 million to $640.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $777.08 million, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $797.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.14.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $2,056,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,549,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,751,642 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynatrace by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

