Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.15. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

