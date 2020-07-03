Analysts Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. HD Supply reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $33.97. 566,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

