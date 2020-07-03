Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.88. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $4,883,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 915,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit