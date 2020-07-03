Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.88. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $4,883,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 915,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

