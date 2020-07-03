Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings per share of ($1.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($1.69). Myokardia posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($5.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($4.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $5,119,583 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.11. 348,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,503. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.31.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

