Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/3/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) price target on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.00) price target on the stock.
  • 6/25/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 6/25/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($16.24) price target on the stock.
  • 6/24/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 545 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/17/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/16/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 746 ($9.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/11/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.46) price target on the stock.
  • 6/10/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 746 ($9.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/9/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/3/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 746 ($9.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/29/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,320 ($16.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/28/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) price target on the stock.
  • 5/28/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 746 ($9.18) price target on the stock.
  • 5/27/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 5/22/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 5/21/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 5/19/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
  • 5/11/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 945 ($11.63) to GBX 746 ($9.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 668 ($8.22) to GBX 545 ($6.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 925 ($11.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

easyJet stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 684.20 ($8.42). 7,229,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 701.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 978.72.

In related news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,103 shares of company stock worth $5,045,082.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

