Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

7/2/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

6/15/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2020 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,485. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

