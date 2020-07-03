Analyzing TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Inventergy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 7.33% 7.30% 2.57% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.71 $750.54 million $0.37 20.14 Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

