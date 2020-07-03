ANON Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, ANON has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market cap of $64,621.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

