apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $2.49 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.