AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Tops $4.41 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $88,753.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 1% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01711599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

