ARAW Trading 400.9% Higher This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a market capitalization of $27,077.77 and approximately $38.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 400.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.04897854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

