Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Up 1.9%

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 1.9%

Jul 3rd, 2020

Atalaya Mining PLC (TSE:AYM)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

