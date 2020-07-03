ATC Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $921.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00457255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,605,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

