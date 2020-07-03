Atlas Protocol Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $159,687.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

