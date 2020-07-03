ATN Reaches Market Capitalization of $603,782.03 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ATN has a total market cap of $603,782.03 and approximately $8,842.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.01711893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

