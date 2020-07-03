Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avaya by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 7,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

