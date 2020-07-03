Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Trading Down 2.9%

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 118,203 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 171,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

