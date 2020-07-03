Banano Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $984,404.29 and $4,859.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,499,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,481,428 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

