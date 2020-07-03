Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 23634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01.

Bayshore Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayshore Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.