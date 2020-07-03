Beacon Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $8,621.21 and $39.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00467667 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027205 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005693 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002950 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

