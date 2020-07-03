Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. 140,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,920. Safehold has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

