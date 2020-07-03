BidaskClub Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Hold”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.