Blackmoon Price Tops $0.0365 on Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, HitBTC and Liqui. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01711599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

