Blocknet Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $21,661.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,938,116 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

