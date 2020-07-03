Bob’s Repair 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,114.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $438,559.60 and approximately $3,114.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

