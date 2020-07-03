Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $10.16 million and $684,633.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

