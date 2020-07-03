Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to announce earnings of $4.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.47. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $18.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $18.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.81 to $21.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 219.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 65.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.49. 890,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

