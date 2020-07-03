Brokerages Anticipate Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.55). Lendingtree posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Shares of TREE traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.69. 133,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $434.94.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 22.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

